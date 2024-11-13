Russell ruled out of remaining T20Is vs England; Alzarri returns from suspension

St. Johns (Antigua), Nov 13 (IANS) West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of the remaining three T20Is against England due to a left ankle sprain.

Russell hurt his ankle during the opening match of the five-game series in Barbados and was sidelined for the second match as the West Indies fell to a seven-wicket loss to trail 0-2 in the series.

West Indies called in all-rounder Shamar Springer, fresh off two T20I games against Sri Lanka, to the squad as Russell's replacement.

Alzarri Joseph, having completed his two-match suspension, will rejoin the squad in Saint Lucia for the crucial final leg of the series, replacing Shamar Joseph.

Alzarri was handed a two-match ban by Cricket West Indies after leaving the field without permission during the third ODI against England, leaving West Indies a man short in the field.

The remainder of the T20I series will be held in St Lucia, with the third clash scheduled to take place on Thursday.

West Indies need to win in the third T20I on Thursday to keep the series alive.

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.