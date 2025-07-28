Ruslaan Mumtaz admits loneliness in showbiz is real, speaks on mental health struggles

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ruslaan Mumtaz has opened up about the emotional challenges of working in the entertainment industry, admitting that loneliness in showbiz is very real.

He also spoke candidly about the impact it can have on mental health. In an interview with IANS, the ‘Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar’ actor pointed out that while many actors and individuals in the entertainment industry have visibly struggled—and tragically, some have even lost their lives—the issue extends far beyond the film world. He noted that people from all walks of life are facing similar emotional battles. Ruslaan emphasized that isolation is a key factor contributing to these struggles.

When asked about the growing concern around mental health, especially among young actors, and what he believes causes the frustration and isolation that can sometimes lead to harmful thoughts, Ruslaan Mumtaz explained that mental health has become a pressing issue in today’s world.

“Mental health is a huge issue, especially in today’s world. After the pandemic, we saw many cases of actors and other people in the industry struggling and even sadly taking their own lives. But the truth is, it’s not just about being an actor—people from all walks of life are dealing with this. The isolation is real. Social media has created a false sense of connection, but in reality, people are alone in a crowd. They don’t talk to others, and that sense of loneliness only grows.”

Speaking about how his new show “Tic Tac Timeout” addresses the sensitive subject of suicide, the ‘Teree Sang’ actor Ruslaan Mumtaz said the series conveys an important message — that ending one’s life is never the answer.

He stated, “It’s a delicate topic, for sure. But in our show, the character doesn’t go through with the suicide. In fact, we highlight the struggles of trying to end his life and how difficult it really is. The show doesn’t glorify suicide; it shows that ending one’s life is never the answer. As my character’s life changes with Leena’s arrival, he decides to live. So, the message is clear: your life can turn around at any moment, and you shouldn’t give up.”

