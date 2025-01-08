Rumours of Sun Nxt acquiring the OTT rights of UI: The Movie untrue

Chennai, Jan 8 (IANS) The makers of the Upendra-starrer UI: The Movie have now clarified that there is no truth in rumours doing the rounds on social media that the OTT rights for the film had been acquired by Sun NXT.

Taking to their timelines on social media platforms like X and Instagram, the filmmakers, posted an announcement that read, “We have noticed some false news circulating on social media and other platforms claiming that the OTT rights for UI: The Movie has been acquired by Sun Nxt. We want to clarify that this is fake news.”

The makers also then went on to add, “The official announcement regarding OTT rights and other updates will be made exclusively by the UI team. Please refrain from believing or spreading such rumours. Stay tuned to our official channels for all authentic updates. Thank you for your love and support.”

Real Star Upendra, who acted in the film, also directed the entertainer that was co-directed by M N Krishna Lekhana.

Produced by G Manoharan and KP Sreekanth for Lahari Films LLP and Venus Enterrtainers, the film had cinematography by H C Venu and music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

Vijay Raj BG was the editor of the film, which had art direction by Shivakumar and Stunts by Thriller Manju, Ravi Varma and Chethan D'Souza.

The makers of the film have maintained that UI: The Movie has been a success. In fact, on the first day of the new year, actor Upendra claimed on his timeline on platform X that the film had emerged as the highest grossing Kannada cinema in 2024.

He wrote, “ Happy new year. A Brainbuster that’s rewriting history! #UiTheMovie becomes the global highest grosser for Kannada cinema in 2024 #FocusedBlockbusterUI.” He also posted an announcement that read, “History in the making! Worldwide highest grossing Kannada film of 2024.”

