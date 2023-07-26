Rumblings over FIR against owner of faulty mike at Ex-Kerala CM Chandy's condolence meet

Thiruvananthapuram, July 26 (IANS) Eyebrows are being raised over an FIR against the owner of the mike set which developed a snag soon after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan started to speak at the condolence meet of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

The police registered a case suo motu as there was neither an accused nor a complainant and the charges stated if the howling sound of the mike was a purposeful act raising a security concern.

The the mike system has been confiscated and will be subjected to a scientific examination.

Renjith, the owner of the SV Sound System told the media said he was surprised to get a call from the police asking him to appear before them.

“I have handed over the cable, amplifier and cables to the police. For the past one decade I have been supplying the sound system for public meetings including the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This case is a first of its kind and really don’t know what’s happening,” he said.

The function was held on Monday evening in the state capital city at a hall and Vijayan was the second speaker after State Congress president K.Sudhakaran.

As Vijayan started to speak, a few minutes later there was a howling sound briefly which was fixed.

While the social media is agog with messages on the incident , the police dismissed it as a routine examination of things.

Chief organizer of the condolence meeting and convener of the Congress-led UDF M.M.Hassan said for a moment he felt unsure whether he was in Kerala or North Korea.

Veteran trade unionist, leading lawyer and former Lok Sabha member Thampan Thomas said have no words to describe the act of the police.

“ What’s happening in Kerala is all what I can ask. Is howling of a mike not a natural thing ?,” he asked.

Incidentally, just before Vijayan started to speak, there was a huge sloganeering highlighting Chandy in the hall and this incident is understood not to have gone down well with the CPI(M).

When asked, a peeved CPI(M) state secretary M.V.Govindan said maybe the police is probing whether the was act was carried out deliberately.

Are you guys joking, @keralapolice? You got to be proud that Kerala Police is the first force in the world to file a case against a "Mike" suomoto. Ofcourse it's a gravest violation of public order if a 10 sec technical glitch happens in the mike when @pinarayivijayan is speaking, quipped Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on his Twitter handle.

