Rudhraksh Jaiswal says his ‘Tujhpe Main Fida’ character operates on pure emotion

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who plays the role of Marcus in the streaming series ‘Tujhpe Main Fida’, has shared insights about his role in the show's second season.

The second season of ‘Tujhpe Main Fida’ is described as a fairy tale blending romance, mystery, and intrigue.

The show is set against the backdrop of the enigmatic Cole Town and explores the complicated love affair between Marcus and Aaira as they confront their emotional challenges and face the town's hidden secrets.

Talking about his character in the show, Rudhraksh said: “Marcus is a dynamic character, embodying a carefree and free-spirited essence. He navigates his life with an unrestrained fluidity, following his heart with unwavering authenticity. Marcus operates on pure emotion, making decisions instinctively rather than overthinking, and remaining true to himself and his principles.”

The actor emphasised that this authenticity is key to both his character and the story. It highlights the value of being true to oneself and fully embracing one’s emotions.

Rudhraksh said: “Marcus's journey is a testament to the power of self-expression and emotional honesty, qualities that resonate deeply with audiences."

The series follows Marcus as he returns after two years to rekindle his love with Aaira. However, their relationship is tested by mysterious deaths in their town, forcing them to confront danger and leaving their love in jeopardy.

Produced by BBC Studios Productions India, the season also stars Nikeet Dhillon as Aaira.

‘Tujhpe Main Fida 2’ is available to stream on Amazon miniTV.

