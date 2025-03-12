Rs 42.19 lakh assistance provided to 39 dairy farmers in Gujarat's Gir Somnath under dairy farm scheme: Minister

Gandhinagar, March 12 (IANS) Gujarat Animal Husbandry Minister Raghavji Patel on Wednesday told the Assembly that the state government has disbursed Rs 42.19 lakh in financial assistance to 39 dairy farmers in the Gir Somnath district under the "12-Milch Animal Dairy Farm Establishment Assistance Scheme" during the 2023-24 financial year.

He said that with the rising demand for milk and its economic benefits, dairy farming has evolved into an independent business rather than just a supplementary occupation to agriculture.

The scheme, launched in 2018-19, aims to boost farmers' income by providing subsidies for cattle purchase, interest on loans, cattle insurance, and infrastructure development such as cattle sheds, milking machines, and fogger systems.

The state government remains committed to strengthening the dairy sector and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for farmers.

The state's dairy farming operates primarily on a cooperative basis, boasting more than a million members.

Notably, Gujarat is recognised as the largest milk producer in India.

The Amul milk cooperative federation, originating from Gujarat, is renowned nationwide and stands as Asia's largest dairy.

Gujarat produces more than 15 per cent of India's total milk output, making it one of the largest contributors to the country's dairy industry.

The state's daily milk production exceeds 2 crore litres, with major dairy hubs in districts like Banaskantha, Anand, Mehsana, and Kheda.

Banaskantha alone contributes more than 60 lakh litres per day, making it the top milk-producing district in Asia.

To support dairy farmers, the Gujarat government has introduced various schemes such as subsidies for cattle purchase, fodder management, and dairy infrastructure development.

The 12-Milch Animal Dairy Farm Scheme, launched in 2018-19, provides financial aid, interest subsidies, and insurance support for dairy farmers setting up dairy farms with 12 cattle.

In 2023-24, more than 39 dairy farmers in Gir Somnath district received Rs 42.19 lakh in financial aid under this scheme.

The Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union Ltd., commonly known as Banas Dairy, holds the distinction of being Asia's largest dairy cooperative under the Amul brand.

On January 15, 2018, Banas Dairy reached a peak procurement of nearly 5.96 million litres of milk.

The district also leads in cold supply chain infrastructure, with 1,280 bulk milk chilling units ensuring that more than 90 per cent of the milk is procured as raw chilled milk.

Additionally, Banaskantha boasts of 1,060 village dairy cooperatives, many of which are ISO 9001 certified.

