Rs 1.25 crore cash, 1 kg gold recovered from Jaipur's Ganpati Plaza lockers (Ld)

Jaipur, Oct 17 (IANS) Income Tax officials on Tuesday recovered Rs 1.25 crore in cash and 1 kg gold from three lockers of Jaipur's Ganpati Plaza.

Sources said that the officials have found the gold from the locker of one Kartik, while the has been recovered the locker of Idris. So far, there is no information available about who Karthik and Idris are.

Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena had alleged that black money to the tune of Rs 500 crore in cash and 50 kg gold has been stored in lockers of Ganpati Plaza. Subsequently, teams of Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department started investigation and reached Ganpati Plaza.

Officials examined the details of all the people who had lockers at Ganpati Plaza. Locker owners are being called and the lockers are being checked.

There are a total of 1100 lockers in the basement of Ganpati Plaza. Of these, 540 lockers are not active.

There are as many as 300 lockers, whose owners' name and addresses were not available.

Further investigations are underway.

