RPF rescues 23 minors during 10-day drives against human trafficking

Guwahati, Sep 18 (IANS) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar, rescued 23 minors during the drives against human trafficking in the past ten days, officials said on Monday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that the 23 minors were rescued and apprehended one person involved in human trafficking from different trains and railway stations over the NF Railway jurisdiction.

The drives were conducted at different locations in New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, Samsi, Badarpur, Barsoi, Rangiya, Katihar and Dimapur railway stations.

All the rescued persons were later handed over to the respective child lines as per norms for safe custody and family members after proper verification.

During the month of August, the RPF of NFR rescued 70 minor boys and girls and three women while one person involved in human trafficking was also arrested.

The RPF remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardians.

