Rohit Bal’s Will: FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi says, ‘I’m sure the Will mentions all beneficiaries’

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) The late fashion connoisseur Rohit Bal’s Will has become the bone of contention between his close friend and former model Lalit Tehlan and Rohit’s family. Sunil Sethi, the Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), who has been appointed as the executor, said that he wants the process to be transparent and is sure that the will mentions all the beneficiaries.

Sunil Sethi told IANS exclusively that executing Rohit Bal’s (fondly called as Gudda) will, “came as a surprise” to him.

He said, “The task of executing late Rohit Bal’s Will, came as a bit of surprise to me. Even though we shared a strong bond this topic was never part of our conversation. However, having said that, the right thing needs to be done. I’m awaiting more information, and details from the lawyers of both the parties involved, Lalit Tehlan and Rohit’s family. After assessing, we will accordingly proceed. Lalit’s lawyer had been in touch and both have shown keenness to show the will - a medical family emergency has delayed this meeting”.

Sunil has claimed that he has not seen the details of the will but few parts have been read out to him. He will be witness to them in the next one or two days. This will be done in the presence of both the opposing parties, along with a few friends and well wishers who were close to Rohit.

Sunil told IANS, “I want the process to be absolutely transparent as Rohit left a legacy and we hope to take it forward. It is imperative, the brand achieves longevity”.

“I’m hoping this issue will be amicably resolved at the earliest, so that the Rohit Bal brand doesn’t suffer. We don’t want any controversies, I’m sure the Will mentions all the beneficiaries. Who am I to question that? The Indian Courts will decide, lawyers, and CAs are equipped to make the correct judgement”, he added.

The late fashion icon Rohit Bal started his career with his brother Rajiv Bal in New Delhi in 1986 at the Company Orchid Oversea Pvt. Ltd and started his own first independent collection in 1990.

Rohit died in New Delhi on November 1, 2024, at the age of 63 from a cardiac-related issue.

