Rockets from Lebanon injure three in Israel

Jerusalem, Nov 10 (IANS) Three agricultural workers were injured as a barrage of rockets from Lebanon hit northern Israel on Sunday, according to Israeli sources.

The barrage targeted the Upper Galilee and the Western Galilee and included about 10 rockets, some of which "were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas," the Israeli military said in a statement.

Two men working in an agricultural field sustained moderate injuries, and the third was lightly injured, the Galilee Medical Center said in a statement.

The three are all residents of the Arab village of Sheikh Danun in northern Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

By Sunday noon, Hezbollah forces in Lebanon had fired about 20 rockets toward northern Israel, according to Israeli figures.

