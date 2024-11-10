Sailing vessel INSV Tarini arrives at Fremantle in Australia

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini, which is undertaking a global circumnavigation expedition christened Navika Sagar Parikrama II, arrived at its first port of call in Fremantle, Australia.

INSV Tarini arrived in Fremantle on Saturday after a challenging 39-day voyage at sea.

The historic expedition was flagged off from Goa by Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) on October 2.

The vessel has covered a distance of 4900 nm (nautical mile) from Goa, crossing the Equator on October 16 and the Tropic of Capricorn on October 27. During this 38-day non-stop voyage, the Indian Navy duo of Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A encountered a range of weather conditions from calm to severe, facing winds up to 40 knots and a sea state of 6. Throughout the journey, the crew remained in good health and in high spirits, demonstrating resilience in the face of extreme conditions.

The progress of the expedition has been closely followed by the Navy Chief, receiving daily updates. On the eve of Diwali, while the vessel was at sea, the CNS interacted with the crew and found them fully motivated and dedicated to their mission.

The arrival of INSV Tarini in Fremantle was honoured with a warm welcome by dignitaries, including the Consul General of India at Perth, the Defence Advisor from Canberra, the Secretary of the Indian Navy Sailing Association (INSA), representatives from the Royal Australian Navy, along with members of the media and Indian Naval veterans residing in Australia. The celebration was further enriched by the sound of classical music, which the Tamil Association of Western Australia performed using the Parai Drum and Kombu Tharai drum, offering a rich cultural touch to the reception.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II is an ambitious circumnavigation voyage that includes stops at four major ports worldwide. The two-women crew expedition continues the Navy’s legacy of INSV Tarini’s first circumnavigation, promoting gender equality, sustainability, and global maritime cooperation. The expedition also underscores India’s commitment to fostering stronger relationships with international maritime communities and serves as an ambassador of India’s rich maritime heritage.

As INSV Tarini prepares for its next leg, this milestone underscores the strength, skill, and resilience of the Indian Navy’s women sailors and reaffirms India’s dedication to sustainable and inclusive global engagement.

