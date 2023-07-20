RJD MP Manoj Jha moves suspension motion to discuss Manipur situation

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday gave notice for suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Manipur situation, where violence erupted on May 3.RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha moved the suspension of business motion to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur.

"I would like to move a motion for adjournment of the business of the House under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha to discuss the ethnic violence that has been going on for more than two months," he said.

He also highlighted that till date, 140 people have died, several thousands have been injured, 60,000 have been displaced, and scores of houses, churches and villages have been burned and destroyed.

"The violence has continued unabated till today and instances of attacks on innocent tribal villages have not stopped till date," the RJD leader said.

"It is in this perspective that I place my request before you under Rule-267 to allow us to discuss the matter mentioned in the subject-line," Jha added.

The opposition parties have said that they will raise the issue of Manipur violence in Parliament's Monsoon Session.

The opposition has been critical of the government for failing to control the situation in the north eastern state and has demanded immediate removal of the Chief Minister for failing miserably to control the situation.

The ethnic violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 and since then over 100 people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

On Wednesday, the horrific videos of two young women being paraded naked on a road by a mob in Manipur have been widely circulated on social media, drawing widespread condemnation and demand for strictest actions.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claimed that the two women were also gang-raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked on May 4, and demanded stern actions against the perpetrators.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.