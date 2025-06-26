Riverfront Development Project to change Guwahati's city life: Assam CM

Guwahati, June 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that the upcoming Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project will bring a major change to city life and people would have a special experience living in Guwahati.

CM Sarma said, "Something very special is coming up in Guwahati which will change the way people experience living in the city."

The project in Guwahati is transforming a long-neglected riverbank into a dynamic and accessible public space.

Led by Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL), the project covers a 1.2 km stretch from the DC Bungalow to Kacharighat, as part of a larger six-kilometre vision extending from Raj Bhawan to Kamakhya Temple.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Panbazar segment on January 20, 2024, which includes the Mahabahu Brahmaputra Heritage Centre and Padum Pukhuri pond.

Developed at an estimated cost of Rs 69.85 crore, the project blends urban development with ecological restoration.

Features such as water lily revival, gabion terraces for groundwater recharge, native vegetation, and riparian landscaping aim to promote sustainable design.

The southern riverbank is undergoing extensive beautification with a 15-metre-wide boulevard, dedicated jogging and cycling tracks, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and themed zones including fragrance, zen, and edible gardens.

Seven ceremonial "state gates" symbolising the Northeast enhance the cultural identity of the space. Infrastructure such as food kiosks, restrooms, CCTV surveillance, PA systems, and parking facilities adds to the visitor experience.

By December 2024, nearly 84 per cent of the physical work was completed, and 77 per cent of the funds utilised.

Assam Housing Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stated that the project would mark Guwahati's emergence as a premier tourist destination.

Despite its promise, the initiative has faced environmental concerns. In 2023, the felling of around 40 mature trees in Uzanbazar drew criticism from locals and environmentalists.

Officials have since assured compensatory afforestation and the adoption of eco-sensitive construction methods.

Modelled on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, the Brahmaputra project aims to integrate promenades, cultural hubs, and ferry services, potentially redefining Guwahati’s relationship with its iconic river.

