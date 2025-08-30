Rihanna gets emotional on completing 20 years in Hollywood 'Each of you played a very crucial role'

Los Angeles, Aug 30 (IANS) Pop sensation Rihanna has completed two successful decades in the industry.

Commemorating the major milestone in her illustrious career, the singer, who released her debut single "Pon de Replay" back in 2005, shared a heartfelt note on social media.

Rihanna took to her X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and posted a video recap of some of the precious moments from her professional and personal journey in the industry.

The diva who wears many hats as a singer, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist wrote: "20 years ago, i left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music! So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way. I’m forever grateful to all of you. Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far! I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you!"

Showing her gratitude to all those who believed in her, she added: "Thank you for the greatest first 20 years ever! 20 years of the most loyal, die-hard fans that don’t play about me whatsoever, 20 years of hard work and hardworking teams around me, 20 years of lessons, 20 years of unforgettable experiences and accomplishments, 20 years of my family being my number one support system, and to all the people who said yes to me and gave me a chance before it was “cool” to (Execs, DJ’s, writers, producers, dancers, choreographers, directors, fashion designers, photographers, glam, journalists, brands, mentors, etc etc) 20 years worth of thanks to you!! I thank God, He’s been very generous to me and the Glory belongs to Him! #R20."

Delivering numerous blockbusters both as a singer and actor, Rihanna has nine Grammy Awards, 2 Emmy Awards, and an Oscar nomination to her credit. Not just that, she also has a thriving business empire estimated to be worth around $1.4 billion.

