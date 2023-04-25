Ridley Scott dissects 'Napoleon' - war hero, failed empire builder, flawed husband

Los Angeles, April 25 (IANS) "Napoleon", Ridley Scott's sweeping historical epic about the French military leader, debuted footage for the first time at CinemaCon, reports 'Variety'.

The film is a mix of the new and old worlds, and not just in terms of its subject matter. It's being produced by Apple Original Films, one of the new tech players to enter the movie business, and is being distributed in theatres by Sony, a traditional studio that used its presentation to talk up the movie, 'Variety' adds.

"The film shouts big screen," Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman teased.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Napoleon Bonaparte, the brilliant military strategist who conquered much of Europe only to see his empire crumble.

But the film isn't all about the battles that determined the course of history. It will also offer a more personal look at the visionary commander by dissecting his volatile relationship with his wife Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

The film could be a major awards season player, notes 'Variety'. Kirby was previously nominated for an Oscar for "Pieces of a Woman", while Phoenix won the best actor prize for "oker". Plus, Scott knows his way around an historical epic, having previously directed the likes of "Gladiator", "The Last Duel", and "Exodus: Gods and Kings".

"He can do things cinematically that few, if any, filmmakers half his age can do," said Rothman, who noted that Scott has yet to win an Oscar. That could change, the studio chief suggested. This time, Scott "does it on a scale not seen in years", Rothman said.

"Napoleon" will open in cinemas exclusively on November 22, 2023, before streaming globally on Apple TV+ at an undetermined date.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.