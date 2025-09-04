Riddhima Kapoor remembers father Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary: We celebrate you everyday

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) “Bollywood Wives” game Riddhima Kapoor Sahni today, on account of her father, Rishi Kapoor, today took to her social media account in remembering him on his 73rd birth anniversary.

Sharing a beautiful family picture, Riddhima captioned it as, “We celebrate you everyday Papa missed, and remembered-always. Love you… You are loved, Happy Birthday|||” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was extremely close to her late father and Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor. Bollywood veteran Neetu Kapoor on Thursday also took to her social media account to share a fun video of Rishi Kapoor and wished him on his birth anniversary.

Kapoor shared video footage from an event, "Khullam Khulla – Live with Rishi Kapoor", that featured his brother Randhir Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister Reema Jain, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy and veteran actor Jeetendra. She captioned it as, “You will always remain in our hearts… happy birthday.”

For the uninitiated, the late actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018. He had even been to the United States of America for treatment. After a successful treatment for about a year, Kapoor returned to India a year later and maintained a healthy lifestyle and indulged in yoga sessions as well. But on 29 April 2020, Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai owing to breathing difficulties. He passed away on 30 April 2020 due to a recurrence of leukaemia. Riddhima Kapoor was very close to her father and has always exclaimed how he played a very important role in the shaping of her life.

Talking about Riddhima, the Kapoor girl made her Bollywood OTT debut with the show “Bollywood Wives” that aired in 2024. Riddhima is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and is based out of Delhi. During her father Rishi Kapoor's demise, Riddhima could not make it to Mumbai to bid her father a final adieu because of strict COVID-19 restrictions.

