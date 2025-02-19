Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal present LGBTQ+ relationship drama ‘Taps’ to celebrate the spirit of love

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are presenting the LGBTQ+ relationship drama ‘Taps’ in the month of Valentine's to celebrate the spirit of love.

The short film, directed by Arvind Caulagi and produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria along with KASHISH Film Festival and Lotus Visual Productions, first made waves at prestigious film festivals and is now set to reach an even wider audience with YouTube.

Talking about the film, Richa Chadha said, “Cinema is powerful because it can shift perspectives. ‘Taps’ is one of those stories that gently yet powerfully peels back the layers of identity, love, and self-acceptance. We’ve had so many conversations about representation in the media, and to be able to support a film that does it right is a privilege. We want people to open their hearts a little more. Watch ‘Taps’ with your partner, your friends, yourself, let it move you, let it stay with you”.

The film stars debutant Ullas Samrat and Ronit Mehra, and presents an intimate look at how a couple navigates their way back to each other. For Ali and Richa, both vocal advocates for inclusivity and storytelling that matters, bringing the film to a global stage is a commitment to amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. The film also won the KASHISH QDrishti Film Grant.

Ali Fazal said, "Love has always been painted in broad strokes—roses, candlelight, grand gestures. But love is so much more than that. ‘Taps’ captures something intimate, raw, and real. It reminds us that love isn’t just about who we love but how we love—with honesty, courage, and resilience. Richa and I felt strongly that a film like this deserved to be seen by as many people as possible. The fact that we can bring this story to the world, it feels just right”.

'Taps’ is a film by Sudhanshu Saria's Four Line Entertainment in collaboration with the KASHISH Arts Foundation and Lotus Visual Production.

