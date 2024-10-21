RG Kar tragedy: CBI trying to retrieve deleted data from mobile phones of Ghosh, Mondal

Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths probing the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar are trying to retrieve the deleted data from the mobile phones of the former principal of the medical college and hospital Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal.

Sources said the investigating officials have got definite clues that date exchanges between the mobile phones of Ghosh and Mondal on August 9, the day the body of the victim was recovered from the seminar hall, were deleted deliberately to wipe out the communication trail.

Sources added that the investigating sleuths were also in the process of recovering the recordings of the calls made between Ghosh and Mondal from the morning of August 9 till the cremation of the body of the victim later at night.

Sources said that all the conversations between the two were recorded since the “auto-call recording mode” was switched on in both their mobile devices.

However, all those call recordings were deliberately deleted by both from their devices probably with the intention of destroying the communication records.

The investigating officials believe that once the recordings of these conversations are recovered it would be handy in building up strong cases against Ghosh and Mondal, sources added.

The main charges against Ghosh and Mondal are misleading the initial investigation carried out by Kolkata Police before the charge of the probe was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court and tampering of evidence after the body of the victim was recovered on the morning of August 9.

Last week, Mondal refused to give consent for conducting his polygraph test for which the CBI approached a special court in Kolkata.

On the other hand, Ghosh refused to give consent for his narco-analysis test, though earlier he gave consent for the polygraph test.

