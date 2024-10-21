India Century to promote humanity’s triumph: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the India Century would be the century of the entire humanity’s triumph and it will be a century to grow and prosper with talent, innovation and equal opportunity to all.

In his keynote address at the two-day 'NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century' event in the national capital, PM Modi said, “The India Century would be marked by global peace and stability achieved through efforts of India.”

Describing stability and sustainability as the cornerstone of policy-making in new-age India, PM Modi said, “Almost all initiatives taken by India have emerged as solutions for global challenges.”

The increasing influence of India is benefitting the world in equal proportion, he said, citing examples of live EV revolution, ethanol blending programme, wind energy farms, LED light movement, solar-powered airports, or biogas plants to highlight the balance between stability and sustainability struck by India.

“The more India progresses, the more the world benefits. We will ensure that India Century is the Century of humanity’s triumph… a Century without poverty and the one that would offer equal opportunity to all,” he said.

There is a strong commitment towards a green future and green jobs in all our schemes, he said.

“The 21st century is the most important time of humanity’s future that would require stability, sustainability and solutions. In six decades, a government in India has been given a mandate to rule for the third time. Even the outcome of Haryana election is a strong message on stability,” he said.

The 'NDTV World Summit 2024 - The India Century' features several distinguished dignitaries from all over the world, including Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Barbados PM Mia Mottley, former UK PM David Cameron, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, discussing key global issues.

Ahead of the summit, PM Modi said that India’s growth trajectory has truly captured global attention and the “Yuva Shakti” is taking the nation to new heights.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.