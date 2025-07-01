Reopen cases deliberately buried, file FIR: J&K L-G takes up issues of terror victim families

Srinagar, July 1 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss issues concerning those terror victim families whose members were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, and are still waiting for justice. He directed the officials to reopen cases which were deliberately buried and file FIRs.

The L-G also said culprits roaming free for many decades will be brought to justice.

He directed deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police to reopen cases which were deliberately buried and file FIRs.

The L-G has also directed the officials to ensure jobs are provided to family members of the victims with priority.

The DCs and SSPs were also directed to free terror victim families’ property and land grabbed by terrorists or their sympathisers.

"I've directed the officers to Identify those elements from terror ecosystem who were involved in killing of Common Kashmiris and currently working in Govt Depts”, read a post on X by the office of the LG.

It added that a special cell will be established in the L-G secretariat to address the concerns of families.

“Special Cell to be established in LG Secretariat to address concerns of families. A similar cell to be set up in Chief Secretary's office. Every possible assistance would be provided to terror victim families & culprits roaming free for many decades will be brought to justice,” the L-G said.

On Sunday, the L-G met dozens of families of terror victims at a function organised in Anantnag town. The survivors of the terror victims told horrifying stories of suffering borne by them due to the terror ecosystem that buried their pain and tragedy in silence since 1990.

L-G Sinha assured these families that their time for the much-awaited justice has come, and they should fearlessly come forward to expose those responsible for their sufferings, as the perpetrators were now living as respectable citizens due to the failure of the long arm of justice to reach them.

