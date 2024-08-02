Real Sociedad sign Croatian midfielder Luka Sucic on six-year deal

San Sebastian, Aug 2 (IANS) Real Sociedad have signed Croatian midfielder Luka Sucic on a six-year deal from Austrian top-flight club RB Salzburg on Friday.

"Real Sociedad and FC Salzburg have reached an agreement for the transfer of footballer Luka Sucic to the txuri urdin team. The club has also reached an agreement with the player until the end of the 28-29 season. Sucic arrived in San Sebastian yesterday and will join his new teammates for training at Zubieta this morning," the La Liga club said in a statement.

Sucic has spent his entire career at FC Salzburg. After progressing through the youth ranks, he made his first-team debut at just eighteen. In three seasons with the Austrian club, Sucic played a total of 128 matches, scoring 18 goals and providing 19 assists.

As an international with Croatia, the skilled left-footed midfielder has played 10 games for the national team. He now joins Real Sociedad, bringing his quality and talent to the team's midfield.

Real Sociedad will start their La Liga campaign at home against Rayo Vallecano on August 18.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.