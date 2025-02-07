Raveena Tandon shares childhood ‘pouty’ memories with daughter Rasha

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Raveena Tandon recently took to social media to share some adorable childhood memories with her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

The actress posted a heartwarming comparison of Rasha's pouty pictures from 2014 alongside a more recent one, reflecting on how much her daughter has grown over the years.

The throwback images capture Rasha’s playful pout from her younger years, alongside a present-day picture. Alongside the images, Raveena wrote in the caption, “From our first pouty pictures in 2014 to now … cookiepoo pudding.”

Raveena had previously shared a couple of her photos with daughter Rasha from the ‘shaadi season.’ The K.G.F: Chapter 2 actress exuded elegance in a black velvet lehenga adorned with intricate white stonework. For her second look, Raveena chose a floral pink salwar kameez with golden embellishments.

For the caption, she wrote, “Just a week with love and laughter… #shaaditimes.”

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani recently embarked on a spiritual journey to Dwarka, where they visited several sacred sites, including the Rukmini Temple, to seek blessings. Their religious expedition also took them to the Dwarka Jagat Temple and Nageshwar Mahadev Temple. The duo concluded their trip by offering prayers at the renowned Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi.

Prior to this, Raveena and Rasha had visited the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, where they prayed for Lord Mahadev's blessings.

Sharing glimpses of her vacation on Instagram, the actress explained, “Pashupati, also an incarnation of Shiva is the “lord of the animals”. The earliest claimed evidence of Pashupati comes from the Indus Valley civilization (2500 BCE to 1750 BCE), where the Pashupati seal has been said to represent a proto-Shiva figure.”

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani recently made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial “Azad,” opposite Amaan Devgan. The film also featured Ajay Devgn and television actor Mohit Malik.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.