Rannvijay Singha on ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ track: There’s a magic Mika Singh brings to every song

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) The makers of the new show ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’ unveiled a new music video featuring Mika Singh and Rannvijay Singha, who said that the singer brings a certain magic to every song.

Composed by Bharat and Haridutt, the song captures the show’s rustic energy and rebellious tone. The track marks the collaboration between long time friends Mika and Rannvijay on a project after over two decades.

Rannvijay said: “I first met Mika paaji back in 2003 in Delhi, and even then, his energy and flair were just magnetic. Collaborating with him on the title track of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has been an absolute blast! There’s a certain magic he brings to every song, and working with him after all these years was truly special.”

Rannvijay said that the track is super catchy.

He added: “What I love most is how the song beautifully captures the essence of the show. The sound, the mood, the attitude—it all ties back to what Chhoriyan Chali Gaon stands for. I genuinely believe the music will become a signature element of the show. Even now, the tune’s playing at the back of my mind—it’s that addictive! I hope the audience will love it too.”

Sharing his excitement about the track, Mika said: “When I first heard the brief for the title track of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, I knew it had the potential to become something truly special. The rhythm is electrifying—it’s got that raw, desi energy that perfectly aligns with my singing style. It’s the kind of track that makes you tap your feet, feel every beat in your bones."

He gave a shoutout to Bharat and Haridutt for composing such a “powerful number.”

“The melody carries soul, the beats are tight, and the audience will hear the love they’ve poured into every layer of the sound. What made this experience even more exciting was sharing the mic and doing a music video with Rannvijay for the very first time. We’ve known each other for years, and finally collaborating on a track was long overdue.”

“He’s a natural—talented, energetic, and full of vibe. The show itself brings a unique concept to the table. It’s bold, rooted, and full of spirit—just like the track we’ve created.”

Mika genuinely believes the song captures the essence of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.

“Its grit, its celebration of strength, and its youthful attitude. I hope the audience enjoys every beat of it and feels the same high we did while creating it."

“Chhoriyan Chali Gaon” is a new non-fiction show, where 11 urban women leave city comforts behind to survive, adapt, and thrive in a rural Indian village. The show aims to spotlight young contestants stepping out of their comfort zones to navigate rural life, tough challenges, and their own inner strength.

The show will air on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.