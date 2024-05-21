Rajiv Gandhi still relevant for signing Assam Accord, says Cong leader Bhupen Borah

Guwahati, May 21 (IANS) Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah asserted that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is still relevant among the people of the state as he thought about bringing peace to the region by signing the Assam Accord.

Borah told reporters here on Tuesday, “Rajiv Gandhi signed the Assam Accord with All Assam Students Union (AASU) to end six-year-long agitation in the state. The accord gave powers to the people of Assam.”

He claimed that at the present time when the BJP brought the CAA to undermine the provisions laid down in the Assam Accord to give safeguard to the indigenous community, Assamese people are fondly remembering former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The Congress leader alleged that BJP passed CAA in the parliament as the ruling party had a majority. But people have never accepted this “undemocratic” law.

“Congress party’s stand is very clear on CAA. We have been opposing this act since the beginning and we will continue to do so. CAA has killed the soul of the Assam Accord. As Rajiv Gandhi was one of the signatories of the accord, we can never accept the CAA,” he added.

Borah said that after the declaration of Lok Sabha poll results on June 4, the situation will change in the entire nation.

Meanwhile, he also took a jibe at the BJP saying that the ruling party initially claimed to win 13 LS seats in Assam but now they have dropped their numbers.

“BJP leaders went into a defensive mood and they have changed their numbers. I am sure that they have sensed the defeat. The poll results for the Congress party will come as a blow to the BJP,” Borah claimed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.