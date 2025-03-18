Rajinikanth was the first to see the trailer of L2: Empuraan, discloses Prithviraj

Chennai, Mar 18 (IANS) Director Prithviraj Sukumaran has now disclosed that it was Tamil superstar Rajinikanth who was the first to watch the trailer of his much-awaited political thriller L2: Empuraan, featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, and compliment him.

Taking to his timeline on X on Tuesday, Prithviraj posted a picture of himself with Rajinikanth and wrote, “The very first person to watch the trailer of #L2E #EMPURAAN I will forever cherish what you said after watching it Sir! This meant the world to me! Fanboy forever! @rajinikanth #OGSuperstar”

With less than 10 days to go for the film’s release, the makers of the film have ramped up promotional activities.

Already, the Censor Board of film certification has cleared the film for release with a UA 16+ rating. The certified length of the film is 179.52 metres.

Empuraan is the sequel to Lucifer, which went on to emerge a huge success. Prithviraj Sukumaran, apart from directing the film, also plays the character of Zayed Masood – the mercenary commando who leads the hit force of the infamous nexus Kureshi-Ab’ram in the Lucifer franchise.

Recalling that audiences were introduced to a complex world in Lucifer, Prithviraj had in a video clip released earlier said that in the second part, that complexity would deepen even further.

“The number of characters increases. You'll witness even more settings and landscapes where the story unfolds. But through all of this, we strongly believe that the film maintains a coherant narrative. May the viewers feel the same when they watch it,” he said.

Stating that when the first part of Lucifer ended, audiences, who were introduced to the Khureshi-Ab'ram underworld mega syndicate, left with the feeling that it seemed like there was no force in the world strong enough to take them on, Prithviraj said, “That was the belief we walked away with after watching the movie. But was it true? Or was it a misplaced assumption?”

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is now jointly being produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lyca Productions and Sri Gokulam Movies. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

'Lucifer', the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

