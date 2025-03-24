Rajasthan: Two arrested in Jail Prahari recruitment exam paper leak case

Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) said on Monday that they have arrested two accused in the Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam 2018 paper leak case including Jagjit Singh, the project manager of TCS, the company responsible for conducting the exam.

The SOG has arrested two individuals - Jagjit Singh and Karan Kumar - after uncovering a deal worth approximately Rs 60 lakh.

ADG of ATS-SOG, V.K. Singh, confirmed that Jagjit Singh, a project manager at TCS, was arrested along with Karan Kumar (36), son of Arun Kumar, a resident of Jamshedpur.

Jagjit Singh (37), son of Sarabjit Singh, is also from Jamshedpur’s Telco police station area, East Singhbhum district, Jharkhand. The SOG found that Jagjit and Karan Kumar have been school and college friends.

ADG Singh stated that the case had earlier led to the arrest of Sandeep Kandiyan, a resident of Bajana Khurd, Ganaur, from Khanpur, Sonipat.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sandeep had discussions with Karan Kumar about providing the answer key for the Jail Prahari Recruitment Examination. Based on this lead, Karan Kumar was detained from Dehradun and arrested on March 23.

Upon further investigation and interrogation of Karan Kumar, he disclosed that the exam papers were supplied to him by Jagjit Singh, the then-project manager at TCS.

TCS was responsible for conducting the exam, having been entrusted with the task by Sardar Patel University, Jodhpur. Following this information, SOG located Jagjit Singh at his flat in Eco Village-2, Noida, and arrested him on Monday.

The team is currently conducting an in-depth interrogation of both accused individuals. The online examination for the direct recruitment of Jail Prahari was conducted in October 2018.

On October 28, 2018, based on a tip-off, the SOG team checked the mobile phones of candidates exiting the exam centre at Arya College, Kukas, Jaipur. The investigation uncovered that candidates Omveer and Radheshyam had received the answer key the night before the exam, confirming a paper leak.

Following this discovery, an FIR was registered by SOG in October 2018. Since then, a total of 19 individuals have been arrested, including the mastermind, brokers, and jail guards involved in the leak.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify and apprehend others involved in the case.

