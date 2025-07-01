Rajasthan records 128 pc excess rainfall than normal in June

Jaipur, July 1 (IANS) Rajasthan has recorded 128 per cent more rainfall than normal during June in the ongoing monsoon season, the weather department officials have said.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy showers have filled ponds and dams across the state much earlier than usual. The rainfall has been particularly abundant in eastern Rajasthan, which received 160 per cent more than average, while western Rajasthan saw a 79 per cent increase.

As a result, rivers and seasonal drains are flowing strongly, and water levels in many dams have risen significantly. In the Kota division, several smaller dams are already filled to capacity, while major reservoirs like Bisalpur, Parvati, and Mahi Bajaj Sagar have also received a healthy inflow.

The Water Resources Department reports that Rajasthan's dams currently hold 50.45 per cent of their total storage capacity -- a significant jump from 32.53 per cent on the same date last year.

Notably, 90 previously dry dams have started receiving water. Dams in the Jaipur division are at 37.05 per cent capacity. Historical data shows that over the past decade, eastern Rajasthan has consistently received more rainfall during the monsoon season compared to the west.

The average annual rainfall for the state stands at 421.96 mm. According to the data, the highest rainfall of 747.24 mm was recorded in the last ten years in 2019, while the lowest rainfall was 506.28 mm in the year 2015. In the year 2024, 662.87 mm of rain was recorded. Meanwhile, Jaipur Meteorological Centre has warned of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal, which is expected to influence Rajasthan’s weather over the coming week.

This system is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to over 27 districts, offering much-needed respite from heat and humidity. Authorities have urged caution in areas likely to receive heavy rain, including Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, and Sawai Madhopur. Rainfall is also expected to intensify in Ajmer, Alwar, Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, and Udaipur.

