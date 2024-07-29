Rajasthan: Khiladi Bairwa now quits BJP

Jaipur, July 29 (IANS) Former MLA and ex-Chairman of SC-ST Commission Khiladi Lal Bairwa, who switched from Congress to BJP, has now resigned from primary membership of the BJP.

He sent his resignation to BJP state president Madan Rathore on Monday. “I have no complaints against the BJP but I am not able to connect myself with the ideology of BJP,” Bairwa wrote in his resignation letter.

Bairwa left Congress and joined BJP before the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, he made scathing attacks on former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Bairwa said that Gehlot made an unsuccessful attempt to expel many veteran Congress leaders from the party in the desire to become Chief Minister for the fourth time.

In his resignation, he said that the phones of leaders of Sachin Pilot's faction were tapped. “Lokesh Sharma (OSD of Ashok Gehlot) has spoken at length on this issue. My phone was also tapped, which is a matter of investigation,” he added.

"I was also expelled from the party in a planned manner. Rajasthan was divided into segments on the recommendation of some special sycophants. The Panchayat Samiti level area was made a district. The society was divided and the same number of social boards were made," he alleged

"The districts created by the previous government, social boards, phone tapping cases and the matter of giving statutory status to the Scheduled Caste Commission should be investigated," he added.

Khiladi Lal Bairwa was a Congress MLA from Baseri in the previous Gehlot government. He was also the chairman of the SC-ST Commission. In 2018, he won the election on a Congress ticket. Earlier, in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he was an MP from Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha seat.

