Rajasthan govt to sign MoUs worth 50000 crore for investment purposes

Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Principal Secretary on Tuesday informed that preparations are on to sign MoUs for investment proposals worth more than 50,000 crore in the pre-summit of the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit of Mines and Petroleum sector, to be held in Jaipur on 8 November.

He informed that investment proposals worth more than Rs. 44721 crores of the mining sector have been signed-in road shows etc. held so far under the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit.

The Principal Secretary was reviewing the preparations for the pre-summit of the Mines and Petroleum sector to be held on 8 November under the Rising Rajasthan Summit at Khanij Bhawan on Tuesday.

He said that the mining sector of the state is progressing rapidly in terms of investment, employment and revenue.

He directed the officials to make efforts to bring more investment at the local level in the mining sector so that MoUs for more investment proposals from the mining and petroleum sector can be signed in the pre-summit to be held on 8 November.

He informed that through the Rising Rajasthan pre-summit, the mineral wealth of Rajasthan and the possibilities of the mining sector will be introduced to the participants of the pre-summit as well as people associated with the mining sector of the country and the world.

He informed that the pre-summit organised by the department has been kept theme-based. Participation of associations related to the mining sector will also be ensured in the pre-summit. Along with this, public sector institutions of the Central and state governments, private sector investors and academics of the state and country will also be included so that the Pre Summit can be multi-faceted and more useful.

Joint Secretary Mines gave information about the preparations for the Rising Rajasthan pre-summit, informing that a team of officers has been formed and given responsibility.

