Jyotiraditya Scindia interacts with soldiers via satellite tech, meets 5G robotic dog

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday interacted with soldiers in border areas via video conferencing, organised through satellite communication technology by leading telecom operator Airtel.

During the ‘India Mobile Congress 2024,’ the minister had an opportunity to talk to the soldiers stationed at border areas of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh — at the altitude of about 14,000-18,000 feet — thanks to the seamless satellite communication technology.

"Heartfelt thanks for your service, Jai Hind,” the minister told them.

During the exhibition at the ‘India Mobile Congress 2024,’ Minister Scindia also interacted with ‘Rocky’, Ericsson’s 5G-powered robotic dog that assists with efficient emergency response. By sending alerts in time, the robotic dog can help authorities deal with emergency situations like fire outbreaks. The robotic dog is capable of navigating through tough terrains, detecting hazards like fire for ensuring safety.

The 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress kicked off with its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. PM Modi took a walkthrough of the exhibition area before officially inaugurating the event.

The first day of the event saw global leaders, visionaries, innovators and exhibitors showcase innovative technologies, ideas and use cases across key industries and sectors.

The sessions revolved around telecom and digital infrastructure, quantum technology and circular economy, along with a spotlight on 6G and 5G use-case, cloud and edge computing, IoT, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green tech, satcom and electronics manufacturing.

According to GSMA Director General Mats Granryd, India is doing absolutely phenomenal and the rollout of 5G is literally unmatched with India leading in 5G downloads.

Ericsson's Head of MA Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Andres Vicente said that India is leading the 5G revolution, deploying half a billion base stations in just 22 months, covering 90 per cent of the population.

India is also hosting the prestigious World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) 2024 from October 14-24.

