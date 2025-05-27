Rajasthan Board answer sheets mishandled, four teachers suspended

Jaipur, May 27 (IANS) The Rajasthan Education Department has suspended four teachers for gross negligence in handling answer sheets of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), citing serious lapses in confidentiality and evaluation protocol.

The suspensions were ordered late Monday by Ashish Modi, Director of the Education Directorate, Bikaner, following reports of mismanagement during the ongoing evaluation process.

Two of the suspended teachers are from Alwar district, while the other two are from the Didwana-Kuchaman area in Nagaur district of the state.

In Alwar, Omprakash Gai Saini, a senior mathematics teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Railway Station, reportedly left RBSE Secondary Examination answer sheets unattended in front of interns during evaluation.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi Arora, a Hindi literature teacher at the same school, allegedly photographed the open answer sheets and circulated them to media outlets.

Both Saini and Arora have been suspended with immediate effect for breach of confidentiality and dereliction of duty. Saini will no longer evaluate answer sheets for the next three years.

During their suspension, they have been attached to the District Education Officer’s (DEO) office in Alwar.

In a separate case in Nagaur district, Bhanvruddin, a senior Sanskrit teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Bagot (Didwana-Kuchaman), enlisted the help of his colleague Pradeep Kumar Sharma of Government Higher Secondary School, Nimbari (Makrana), to fill in marks on answer sheets. Shockingly, Sharma also involved his father in the process.

Both Bhanvruddin and Sharma have been suspended with immediate effect for compromising the integrity of the evaluation process. They have been attached to the DEO office in Nagaur during the suspension period.

The Education Department reiterated the importance of confidentiality, transparency, and accountability in the board examination system and warned that stringent action would continue against any violations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.