Rajasthan Assembly witnesses uproar as Congress raises 'vote chori' slogans

Jaipur, Sep 1 (IANS) The Monsoon Session of the Rajasthan Assembly started on Monday amid uproar from the very first day as the Congress MLAs shouted slogans accusing 'vote theft' and waved placards inside the House.

The BJP members also raised slogans to counter Congress' 'vote thief gaddi chhor' by raising 'Gaalibaaz Rahul Gandhi, Gaalibaaz Congress' slogans.

Earlier, the Congress MLAs arrived in the Assembly wearing white T-shirts with the slogan “Vote chor, gaddi chhor (vote thief, leave the chair)".

Despite repeated appeals from Speaker Vasudev Devnani to maintain calm, the Congress legislators continued their protest.

Expressing displeasure, the Speaker said, “Maintain the dignity of the House. This cannot function like a marketplace or a crossroads.” He also pointed towards Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, asking him to mind his words and set an example of decorum.

Leader of Opposition Jully alleged that the BJP had 'stolen' votes in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, accusing it of rigging results in Jaipur Rural as well.

Meanwhile, Independent MLA from Shiv, Ravindra Singh Bhati, reached the Assembly carrying 'Khejri Bachao' posters. He demanded immediate implementation of the Khejari Conservation Act, warning that if the government delayed action, he would launch a strong protest.

Earlier, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar tabled the Rajasthan Health Sciences University Amendment Bill, 2025, with plans to pass it during this session. Earlier in the day, the House paid tribute to 10 leaders, including former Governor Satyapal Malik, who have passed away.

The Select Committee report on the Coaching Centre Regulation Bill was also presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Committee Chairman Dr Premchand Bairwa. Additionally, the Speaker informed members about the Anta Assembly seat being vacant.

A total of seven bills, including one amended bill passed by the cabinet on Sunday, will be presented in this session. By amending the Factories Act, 1948, the Factories (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduces significant changes to labour regulations. It permits women to work night shifts and increases working limits, including daily work hours from 9 to 10 hours (within the 48-hour weekly cap), continuous work before rest from 5 to 6 hours and maximum permissible time at the workplace from 10.5 to 12 hours.

However, the disruptions on the opening day indicated that the session is going to be stormy, with the opposition sharpening its attack on the BJP.

