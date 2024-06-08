Rajamouli seeks Bharat Ratna for Ramoji Rao; Rajinikanth, others also mourn media baron's death

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) A panoply of celebrities came together to mourn the passing away of veteran media personality and Ramoji Group chairman C. Ramoji Rao in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli expressed grief at Ramoji Rao's death and demanded a Bharat Ratna for him.

He wrote on X: “One man with his 50 years of resilience, hard work, and innovation provided employment, livelihood, and hope for millions. The only way we can pay tribute to Ramoji Rao Garu is by conferring him with Bharat Ratna.”

Rajamouli, accompanied by acclaimed music composer M.M. Keeravaani, paid their last respects to the late media at the Ramoji Rao Film City.

Tamil megastar Rajinikanth said: "I am deeply saddened on hearing of the demise of my mentor and well-wisher Shri Ramoji Rao Garu. The man who created history in Journalism, Cinema and a great kingmaker in Politics. He was my guide and inspiration in my life. May his soul rest in peace."

Actor Allu Arjun tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the passing of #RamojiRao Garu, a pioneer and an inspiring visionary whom I deeply respect. I feel his aura every time I shoot at #RFC. His unparalleled contributions to the media, cinema, and many other industries will never be forgotten. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his great soul rest in peace."

Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati also tweeted: "Ramoji Rao Garu was a true visionary whose revolutionary work in Indian media has left an unforgettable legacy. His contributions to journalism and cinema have inspired so many. He will be missed dearly."

Reacting to the sad news, Jr NTR said: "Visionaries like Sri Ramoji Rao are one in a million. A media tycoon and a giant of Indian cinema, his absence is irreparable. The news that he is no longer with us is very sad. I will never forget the moment I was introduced to the Telugu film industry with the film 'Ninnu Chhadalani'. May his soul rest in peace."

Actor Ravi Teja wrote: "Mourning the loss of #RamojiRao Garu, whose vision transformed journalism. My deepest condolences to his family and dearest ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Actor Ram Charan, who is currently shooting for 'Game Changer', also paid tribute to Ramoji Rao on the film's set.

Production house Sri Venkateswara Creations shared a photo of the actor with his crew on X.

Tollywood's Mega Star Chiranjeevi shared a message on X in Telugu: "Ramoji Rao was like a mountain that never bowed down to anyone. Om Shanti."

Actress and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram stories and wrote: "A Titan of Indian media, his influence on journalism, films and entertainment leaves an enduring legacy. Shri Ramoji Rao Garu's remarkable work and passion for India's development will be remembered forever."

Tamil actress Kajal Aggarwal tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the passing of #RamojiRao garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. His legacy will continue to inspire many. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Vishnu Manchu wrote on X: "Deeply saddened by the passing of Ramoji Rao garu. Every time I had the fortune of meeting him, it was a profound life-learning lesson. His wisdom, courage, and righteousness left an indelible mark on me. He also was always supportive for the film industry. He built an empire that set unparalleled standards in journalism and entertainment. Today, there is a great void in the hearts of Telugu people and all who knew about his immense contributions. India has lost one of its greatest media barons. His legacy will forever inspire us."

