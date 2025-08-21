Raj Thackeray meets CM Fadnavis, says no politics, discussion held on town planning and traffic jams

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) A day after Thackeray brand failed to show magic in the BEST Credit Society elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official Varsha bungalow on Thursday, creating a buzz in the state politics.

However, Raj Thackeray later clarified that the meeting had nothing to do with politics, but was purely to raise and discuss issues relating to town planning and traffic jams, especially after the 400 mm of rainfall in Greater Mumbai.

“The day before yesterday, 400 inches of rain fell. After that, there was a traffic jam. The roads were narrowed. There is no discipline in traffic. People are parking cars everywhere. No work has been done on this; we are stuck with pigeons and elephants. But no one is paying attention to the basic things," said Raj Thackeray.

He further said, “I met the Chief Minister once or twice in the last few months. We were talking about important issues. There was a discussion about how it can be planned. In 2014, I made a 16-minute documentary on the subject of aesthetics. I am also doing it in other languages. Town planning and other things are my favourite topics.”

“There is a good sentence by a Scottish writer. Tell me what songs your children sing, and I will tell you the future of your country. I want to change that sentence. Show me the traffic situation in your country. I will tell you the future of your country. In Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Sambhaji Nagar and other cities, large-scale redevelopment work is going on. Unauthorised things are also going on. Today, where 50 people used to live, 500 people live there. The population has increased, the number of cars has risen, and so has the traffic. Everything has come on the roads,” said Raj Thackeray.

He added that garbage has increased, which is now coming on the roads, and the city is in a complete mess.

The MNS chief said that parking lots should be developed while making a strong pitch for imposing discipline at the levels of government or the municipal corporations.

“People came from outside the state. They are driving Ola, rickshaws, and taxis. They don't know where to park their cars. They park their cars anywhere. I gave a small plan of it to the Chief Minister. The Police Commissioner and the Joint CP of Traffic were also there. I gave him some samples," said Raj Thackeray.

"Generally, people are afraid of high fines and jail. That's why drunk driving has stopped. Some things should be disciplined. No parking boards should be put up. But people don't look at it. An easy way out has been suggested. I told the chief minister and the commissioner of police. There are small grounds, and about 500 to 1000 cars can be parked underground. The grounds will remain untouched, where children can play. Many such things can happen. The pavements for parking and no parking should be coloured so that people will know," said Raj Thackeray.

