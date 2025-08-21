Raj Kundra to wife Shilpa Shetty: ‘Love you meri jaan’

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty shared a romantic video featuring her husband Raj Kundra, who professed love for his wife and said “love you meri jaan.”

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a dreamy video on the song “Jogiya” from Raj’s upcoming Punjabi film Mehar. In the clip, the couple is seen strolling together, and in a tender moment, Raj sweeps Shilpa off her feet, carrying her in his arms as the music plays in the background.

“Naal rehna taan easy aa… uthake dikhana real test aa #Chakdo Can your Jogiya do it too?

#JogiyaChallenge #Mehar #love #Gratitude,” Shilpa wrote as the caption.

Taking to the comment section, Raj dropped a romantic message for his wife: “Love you meri jaan.”

In February 2009, Shilpa got engaged to Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals. The two married on 22 November 2009. She gave birth to a son on 21 May 2012. The couple had a second child, a girl, on 15 February 2020 via surrogacy.

“Mehar” is the moving story of Karamjit, a man from rural Punjab struggling to reclaim his lost dignity as a father, husband, and son. Life may have broken him, but with quiet determination, he rises again to prove his worth to his family.

Shilpa was last seen in “Sukhee” by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. A humorous slice-of-life tale about 38-year-old Punjabi housewife Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion.

Sukhee relives her teenage years while experiencing a variety of things over the course of just seven days, emerging reignited, reborn, and making the hardest shift of her life—from being a wife and mother to being a woman once more.

She will next be seen in KD: The Devil, a Kannada action drama film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.

