Rain brings relief from heat, Delhi-NCR breathes cleanest July air in decade

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Continuous rainfall in Delhi-NCR on Thursday has brought much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, while simultaneously delivering a remarkable improvement in air quality.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), July 2025 has recorded the cleanest air in over a decade, with Air Quality Index (AQI) readings falling below 50 in several parts of the region -- a level categorised as “very good”.

This drastic improvement is largely attributed to the frequent rain showers over the past week, which have significantly reduced dust and airborne pollutants. However, while the rains have cleansed the atmosphere, they have also led to waterlogging and traffic congestion, posing a major challenge for the municipal authorities and daily commuters.

As of July 31, many monitoring stations across Delhi-NCR reported AQI levels in the 20s and 30s. Prominent locations such as Alipur (28), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (38), Bawana (36), Narela and Nehru Nagar (both 48), Indirapuram in Ghaziabad (31), and Noida’s Sector 62 and Sector 1 (both 34) registered some of the cleanest air seen in the capital in recent memory -- often even cleaner than hill stations.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is expected to remain under a cloud cover with light to moderate rainfall continuing until August 5. Heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms are likely between August 1 and 3, potentially bringing further relief from heat and pollution.

Forecasts for the next few days indicate a maximum temperature hovering between 33-35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24-26 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels may peak at around 95 per cent, contributing to the discomfort.

Meanwhile, persistent rain since late Wednesday night continued through Thursday morning, especially in the Lutyens’ zone of central Delhi, where intermittent showers created a rhythmic pattern of drizzle and pause. The IMD has also predicted the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning throughout the day.

However, the city’s infrastructure continues to struggle under the weight of monsoon downpours. Waterlogging has crippled major roads, leading to long traffic jams across Delhi-NCR. Office-goers and daily commuters faced significant delays as several arterial routes were submerged, highlighting the persistent urban planning and drainage challenges.

Still, the rare combination of cool weather and sparkling clean air offered a silver lining -- giving Delhiites a breath of fresh air, quite literally, in what has become the city’s cleanest July in over 10 years.

