Raid on Punjab CM’s residence in Delhi driven by vengeance: AAP

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab leaders on Thursday reacted to the raid by the Election Commission of India on the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister at Kapoorthala House in Delhi.

The leaders criticised the incident and described it as an action driven by vengeance.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote on X: “Today, a team from the Election Commission along with Delhi Police reached my house Kapoorthala House in Delhi to conduct a raid. The BJP is openly distributing money in Delhi, but the Delhi Police and the Election Commission are turning a blind eye. No action is being taken against them.”

He added that in a way, Delhi Police and the Election Commission are defaming Punjabis at BJP’s behest.

“This is highly condemnable,” said the Punjab Chief Minister.

AAP Punjab President Aman Arora said in a statement that the BJP is afraid of losing and is trying to spoil the election atmosphere.

He mentioned that BJP leader Pravesh Verma is continuously distributing money, but the Election Commission has not taken any action against him.

He stated that this action is being taken at the behest of the BJP and further pointed out the biased attitude of the Election Commission.

“The commission is openly supporting the BJP and does not seem to notice any wrongdoings by BJP leaders, even though there are continuous reports of them distributing money,” he said.

He added that the intention is to deliberately target Punjabis in the election.

Arora also gave an example of BJP candidate Kailash Gahlot, saying how he was distributing money in his election office.

He mentioned that raids have been carried out on AAP leaders' homes in the past, but nothing was found. “This time too, nothing will be found,” he said.

AAP legislator Jeevan Jyot Kaur also condemned the incident and questioned when the Election Commission would raid Pravesh Verma’s residence.

She stated that the Election Commission is “dancing to BJP’s tune” and called it highly condemnable.

