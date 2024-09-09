Rahul Gandhi leading 'tukde-tukde' gang: BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla has slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements made in the US, accusing him of aligning with divisive elements and leading the so-called "Tukde-Tukde" gang.

The BJP leader alleged that Rahul Gandhi's remarks while being abroad, where he praises China while criticising India, prove that he is nothing more than a pawn funded by anti-India forces in China.

He highlighted that despite China's unemployment rate exceeding 17 per cent, Rahul Gandhi falsely claims there is no unemployment in China.

Shukla condemned Rahul Gandhi for his consistently divisive statements and involvement in activities that malign India and the RSS.

The BJP spokesperson asserted that the Congress MP continues to align with forces seeking to divide the country.

Regarding the stone-pelting incident at a Ganpati pandal in Surat, Shukla accused the perpetrators of attempting to disrupt law and order during the Ganesh festival and incite riots.

He described the incident as a well-planned conspiracy aimed at creating unrest in Gujarat.

Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, according to Shukla, vowed to arrest all conspirators before sunrise, fulfilling his promise by detaining those responsible and exposing the communal plot.

On the issue of a terror plot to derail trains in India, Shukla noted that following statements by Pakistani terrorist leader Farhatullah Ghori, there have been attempts to cause railway accidents in various regions of the country.

He referred to recent incidents in Kanpur and Aligarh where gas cylinders and explosives were placed on railway tracks, and mentioned the arrest of individuals involved.

Shukla drew parallels to past terrorist attacks on trains and warned that a jihadi group is once again targeting Indian Railways under the direction of terrorist leaders.

He assured that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and state police are investigating the incidents, and promised that all conspirators would be uncovered and jihadis apprehended soon.

