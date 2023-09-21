Ragging death impact: Entry to all JU hostels prohibited from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) Amid the rising controversies of a recent ragging-related death of a fresher of Kolkata's Jadavpur University (JU) at the main students’ hostel, the JU authorities have issued restrictions on entry timings in all student’s hostel under its jurisdiction.

As per a notification issued by the JU authorities, the main entrance gate of all the universities will be closed at 10 p.m. and will remain closed till 6 a.m. on the next day. This will be done to prevent the free entry and exit of outsiders, including the former students.

The hostel students, in the notice, have been advised to enter the hostel every day by 10 p.m. and in case they need to stay outside the hostel campus for the night, they will have to inform the hostel superintendent in advance.

At the same time the students will always have to carry their identity cards along with them and they will have to produce them, as and when it is sought by the administrative staff or officials.

Every time the students make entry and exit to the hostel they will have to make note of it.

Lots of restrictions have also been imposed regarding movement of the visitors; within the hostel campuses, where the visitors cannot move anywhere within the hostel campus and will have to remain confined within the visitors’ rooms. The visitors will also have to carry their identity proofs while coming to the hostels, the details of which will be recorded in the visitors’ books.

