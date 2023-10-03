‘Raavsaaheb’ teaser gives a sneak-peek into thrilling man-animal conflict

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Raavsaaheb’, which was unveiled on Tuesday, promises a thrilling ride into the jungles.

The teaser opens with a bird-eye shot of a dense jungle as the quote from Mahatma Gandhi about humans’ greed to milk the forests. It then introduces all the characters from the film in slow motion and intriguing shots.

As the teaser culminates, the viewers get to witness the conflict of the story - a tiger on the loose as indicated by his pugmarks.

The teaser, without giving away too much, makes a statement about the man-animal conflict in the ever commercialised world as human beings encroach on forest lands to satisfy their needs.

The production value seems to be top-notch and why not afterall the film has been directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Nikhil Mahajan, who is known for his exceptional work in Marathi cinema.

The film, which stars Mukta Barve, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Sonalee Kulkarni, Rashmi Agdekar, and Jitendra Joshi, is touted to be a game-changer in the genre of environmental thrillers.

Nikhil Mahajan, shared: “With 'Raavsaaheb,' we aim to redefine the boundaries of storytelling in the genre of thrillers. We have crafted a story that will not only haunt but also intrigue audiences. What truly sets 'Raavsaaheb' apart is the relentless pursuit of perfection in every frame. We've invested significant effort into creating groundbreaking visuals.

“The trailer, with its eerie suspense, is just a glimpse of the enigmatic world we've created, and we are eager for viewers to join us on this thrilling journey.”

The film has been shot extensively in the Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, "Raavsaaheb" takes viewers on a gripping journey into the heart of nature's mysteries. The screenplay, crafted by Nikhil Mahajan himself, in collaboration with Prajakt Deshmukh and Shripad Deshpande, promises a story that will both haunt and intrigue audiences.

Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder, Planet Marathi commented: “‘Raavsaaheb’ is not just a film; it's an experience that will challenge your senses and leave you craving for more.

“With its compelling narrative, exceptional performances, and captivating visuals, this environmental thriller is poised to captivate audiences like never before and we cannot wait for audiences to see the film.”

The film is produced by Planet Marathi of Akshay Bardapurkar, Josh Studios of Seher Bedi, Blue Drop Films of Nikhil Mahajan and Swapnil Bhangale, Sandeep Basu, Suunil Jain and co-produced by Nehha Pendse Bayas.

The release date of 'Raavsaaheb' will be announced soon.

