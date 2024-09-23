Quad will stand up for a free, open Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) The Quad will stand up for a free and open Indo-Pacific region in all eventualities, White House officials have said, adding that there is no dilution in terms of its focus.

Josh Rubin, National Security Council Director for Indo-Pacific Affairs at the White House, said this while replying to a question from IANS.

The comprehensive question asked was: There is a section that believes the Quad hasn't become as muscular as it would like, with softer issues occupying its agenda over real challenges in the South China Sea. Any comments on this? And has the focus on the Indo-Pacific diluted due to Russia's war with Ukraine and the dominance of European continental security because of it?

Also, doesn't it benefit China, allowing a free pass for fresh aggression in the South China Sea or Taiwan Strait?

Rubin replied that the Quad is working to deliver in the areas the partners identify as priorities for them. Maritime security is a priority for many partners across the Indo-Pacific region.

"That is why the Quad is stepping up to ensure that countries across the region have a better ability and capacity to see what is happening in their exclusive economic zones. So we will continue to do that in partnership with countries across the region because it is at their request and in partnership with them on issues across the region that are, obviously, of concern, including in the South China Sea, East China Sea and elsewhere," said the National Security Council Director.

He said that this year's Quad joint leaders statement included the strongest ever language they have used on issues in the South China Sea, in particular, as well as, issues related to the increasing provocations from North Korea.

"So I think you can continue to expect, that when and that the Quad will stand up for a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he said.

He emphasised that "when actions are taken that undermine a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the Quad will continue, to speak out on those."

Nancy Izzo Jackson, Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs, while replying to IANS question said, "The war in Ukraine does not dilute our focus on the Indo-Pacific. I think it's clear by just the sheer number of meetings that we have at the foreign minister and the leaders level, we demonstrate our continued commitment to this region."

Jackson further said that there was no dilution in terms of the focus in trying to "really promote an open and safe and prosperous Indo-Pacific".

