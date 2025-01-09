Punjab FC Hope to turn their fortunes around as they face NorthEast United

Guwahati, Jan 9 (IANS) Punjab FC will hope to put behind the recent run of results and turn their fortunes around as they face NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League encounter on Saturday here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

A win will see Punjab, who have 18 points, move just one point away from the playoffs position while NorthEast United, who are currently have 22 points and occupy the last playoff position, will look for a positive result to remain in the playoff places.

Speaking on the recent form, PFC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said, “Of course when one team is not having the desired results, losing four games in a row, it makes us feel that we have to improve our game. There are many reasons of why these results have happened and we have addressed them and will rectify them in the match tomorrow. We have conceded a lot of goals in the last few matches due to various reasons but we still have one of the best defensive statistics in the season”

“We have our full squad available tomorrow as all our players are back from injury and suspensions. They will need a couple of games to get back in full shape”, the coach said about the availability of some key players who missed the previous matches.

While asked about the opposition and the NorthEast coach, Dilmperis said, “I respect Juan Pedro Benali and he is a great coach who coaches his team like an engine. They make every second count in attack and also have a very good defence. We will not be looking at one particular player tomorrow as they have 11 players who will be playing tomorrow. We have our plans for tomorrow and we will look to take advantage of their shortcomings and get a positive result.”

Punjab FC went down to Kerala Blasters by a solitary goal at home while NorthEast United were held to a goalless draw by newcomers Mohammedan SC at Guwahati.

Punjab FC will be bolstered by the return of their key attacking players in Luka Majcen, Pulga Vidal and Filip Mrzljak while Ivan Novoselec will also return in defence.

Sharing his thoughts during the pre-match press conference, defender Pramveer Singh who became the youngest player to start an ISL game said, “The coach has shown confidence in me to play the crucial matches for the team. I don’t feel much pressure because I am young, and this is all a great experience for me. The coach and my senior players have motivated me from the beginning and I hope to continue playing well and contribute to the team. The dressing room spirits are high and we are confident a win tomorrow.”

NorthEast United got the better of Punjab FC 2-1 in an exciting encounter at New Delhi. Last season, Punjab FC narrowly beat NorthEast United by a single goal at the same venue while the other meeting in New Delhi ended in a 1-1 draw.

Punjab FC will need just a win to turn their season around while NorthEast will look to maintain there position in the playoffs places.

