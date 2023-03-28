Punjab CM promises police force modernisation

Mohali (Punjab), March 28 (IANS) Underlining the need for modernisation of the police force on scientific lines, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said it is the need of the hour to facilitate the people by redressing their complaints at their doorsteps through online service.

Addressing the gathering, after launching Chat Bot number 9517795178 for reporting missing, found and abused children and inaugurating a stakeholder workshop on "Working together for rights of women and children" here, he said that the Punjab Police has a glorious legacy of serving the country by making countless sacrifices.

Apart from discharging its core duty of maintaining law and order, the police have always safeguarded the interests of the country and its people, he added.

Mann said that in the changing scenario, the challenges for the force have increased manifold due to which comprehensive reforms in its functioning is the need of the hour.

He said that apart from keeping an eye over law and order, the police force needed to focus on community policing also. He said while several out-of-the-box initiatives have already been taken, more such efforts need to be made for facilitating the people.

Citing an example of the Sangrur parliamentary constituency, the Chief Minister said the government has started installation of state-of-the-art CCTVs to keep an eye on every nook and corner of the district.

He announced that this will be replicated across the state so as to effectively monitor law and order situation, thereby reducing the burden from the police.

