Punjab AAP seeks action against Congress MP for offering money to voters

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Tuesday condemned assertions of Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, whose viral purported video makes a promise to voters in exchange for their votes in the Assembly bypoll.

In the video, Warring was heard offering Rs 50,000 to voters of the Gidderbaha constituency, attempting to woo them to seek votes in favour of his wife Amrita, a greenhorn politician.

“This blatant act of vote-buying is not only a violation of the model code of conduct but also a direct attack on the core values of democracy,” said AAP spokesperson Neel Garg.

“Raja Warring’s actions represent everything that is wrong with the traditional political system. By offering money to voters, he is attempting to buy their allegiance, thereby undermining the fundamental principles of free and fair elections. Such behaviour is a serious violation of the Election Commission's code of conduct, and we demand that the Election Commission take immediate action against Raja Warring.”

The AAP said such incidents highlight a deeper issue with the Congress’ approach to governance.

“For years, politicians like Raja Warring have been manipulating the electorate with promises of money, instead of delivering the basic necessities like jobs, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. It is clear that these politicians do not believe in the power of democracy, but rather, in the exploitation of voters for their own gain,” added Garg.

AAP has called on the voters to reject such divisive and corrupt practices and to vote with their conscience in the upcoming elections. “You do not need to be bought. The money being offered is your own money, stolen from your taxes and used to manipulate you for political gain,” said Garg.

“It’s time to rise above such petty tactics and vote for a party that genuinely believes in the power of the people, the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Pawan Kumar Tinu, another party spokesperson, said, “It is the people’s money that these politicians embezzled while in power and now they are using it to buy votes.”

The bypolls to the four Assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Barnala -- will take place on November 20 and counting of votes will be held on November 23.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.