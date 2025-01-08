Prominent jeweller Boby Chemmanur taken into custody following complaint by actress Honey Rose

Wayanad, Jan 8 (IANS) Jewellery magnate Boby Chemmanur was taken into custody by Kerala police on Wednesday morning from his resort in Wayanad following a complaint lodged by popular actress Honey Rose.

Rose accused Chemmanur of using derogatory language against her, an incident she disclosed had occurred four months ago.

Wayanad Superintendent of Police Taposh Basumathary confirmed Chemmanur's detention and said the probe team handling the case would take him to Kochi for questioning.

Currently, Chemmanur is held at the Wayanad police camp and is expected to be transferred to the Kochi Central Police station later in the day.

The swift action took many by surprise, particularly as Chemmanur was reportedly in the process of securing anticipatory bail.

On Tuesday, Honey Rose publicly revealed her decision to file a police complaint, describing the incident as deeply disturbing for her and her family.

She shared her experience on social media, where she also warned Chemmanur that she would extend her complaint to his close associates if necessary.

Rose had earlier narrated the incident on social media without naming Chemmanur, which resulted in intensified cyberattacks against her. Police have since arrested around two dozen people involved in these attacks.

The actress, who made her acting debut in the 2005 Malayalam film Boyy Friennd, gained widespread recognition with the 2012 film 'Trivandrum Lodge'. She is now a highly sought-after figure in the entertainment industry, particularly for public events.

Boby Chemmanur is the chairman of the Chemmanur International Group, a sprawling business conglomerate. He is well-known for his association with late football legend Diego Maradona, whom he brought to Kerala in 2012.

Chemmanur has often made headlines for his unconventional ventures, including a record-breaking 812 km marathon in April 2014, aimed at raising awareness about blood donation. This initiative led to the creation of the world’s largest blood bank, inspiring approximately 1.4 million blood donations.

As the investigation unfolds, the allegations have cast a shadow on Chemmanur's reputation, which has been built over decades of high-profile activities and philanthropic efforts.

