Priyanka wishes fans on Eid-ul-Adha: 'Your sacrifices are appreciated, prayers answered'

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra has extended warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that everyone's sacrifices are appreciated and prayers are answered.

Taking to Instagram stories, the former Miss World, who has 91.3 million followers, shared a postcard featuring a crescent moon and a message that reads: “Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak... On Eid-ul-Adha, wishing that your sacrifices are appreciated and your prayers are answered by the Almighty. Have a blessed Eid-ul-Adha!”

The actress also included a red heart emoji in her post.

On the personal front, Priyanka is married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka last appeared in the 2023 American romantic comedy-drama 'Love Again', co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also narrated the wildlife documentary 'Tiger', directed by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, and Rob Sullivan.

Priyanka's upcoming project is 'Heads of State', an action-comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller, also starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.