Prez Murmu extends greetings on Gujarat Foundation Day

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday conveyed her warm wishes to the citizens of Gujarat on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day, applauding the people for their significant role in elevating India's global stature and offering a path of inspiration to humanity.

This year marks the 65th Gujarat Foundation Day, observed annually on May 1.

Taking to X, President Murmu wrote, "On the foundation day of Gujarat state, I extend my heartiest greetings to all my countrymen, especially my Gujarati brothers and sisters living in India and abroad."

"This land of sons like Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who gave the message of peace and non-violence to the world, and Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united India, has always shown the way to humanity," she said.

"The people here have increased India's prestige across the world, on the strength of their talent, dedication and hard work. I am confident that Gujarat will set new standards of progress and will make a significant contribution in making India a world power," the President added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Gujarat.

In his message on X, he stated, "Warm greetings on Gujarat Statehood Day. The land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gujarat, continues to inspire through its legacy of leadership, resilience and innovation. Wishing the state continued advancement as it reaches new heights."

The day is popularly celebrated as 'Gujarat Gaurav Din' or 'Gujarat Sthapana Divas' and coincides with Maharashtra Din, commemorating the formation of the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. On May 1, 1960, the bilingual Bombay State was officially bifurcated into two separate states- Gujarat and Maharashtra - based on linguistic lines.

The reorganisation of Indian states post-Independence was driven by strong demands for linguistic identities.

The Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti, formed in 1956, was among the prominent groups advocating for a Marathi-speaking state, while parallel aspirations led to the call for a separate Gujarati-speaking state.

Responding to these growing demands, the Indian government established a commission to address the concerns.

Its recommendations ultimately led to the bifurcation of Bombay State, paving the way for the creation of Maharashtra and Gujarat. To ensure parity, both states were inaugurated on the same date, May 1, 1960.

Today, Gujarat stands tall as a hub of trade, industry, and cultural vibrancy, with its citizens playing key roles in India's economic and social development.

