Pralhad Joshi proposes task force formation to achieve 500 GW RE target by 2023

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (IANS) Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Thursday proposed to form a task force, in consultation with the Ministry of Power, to align the efforts of all stakeholders to achieve the target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030.

He also exhorted the experts in the Renewable Energy Industry and senior government officials to prepare a road map to achieve the target of 500 GW.

The minister made a clarion call while inaugurating the two-day "Chintan Shivir" organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

“In this REChintanShivir, I have directed all officials and concerned stakeholders to arrive at comprehensive solutions to all issues and create a roadmap ahead with its collective experience and wisdom to achieve the target of 500 GW by 2030,” said Joshi.

He emphasised that the target of 500 GW by 2030 is not merely a goal but a clarion call for action. Highlighting the country’s progress towards achieving the target, Joshi noted that the country has already achieved 212 GW from non-fossil fuel sources, placing it on track to exceed the 2030 target.

The minister stressed the importance of concerted, collaborative efforts among all stakeholders to overcome challenges and expedite progress in the renewable energy sector.

The minister outlined the key issues raised by stakeholders, including challenges related to land acquisition, transmission infrastructure, power purchase agreements, energy storage, and other critical factors affecting the sector.

Joshi also expressed optimism regarding the commitments made during the RE-Invest Summit, which collectively amount to over Rs 32 lakh crore and 540 GW of renewable energy projects.

He asserted that these commitments could be translated into reality through concerted collaboration among industry players, government bodies, and financial institutions.

He also highlighted union government initiatives such as PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yoajana and PM Kusum, which not only contribute to the country’s renewable energy ambitions but also create employment opportunities.

Addressing the gathering during the event on Thursday, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, underscored the pivotal role of the renewable energy sector in India’s journey towards energy independence by 2047. He assured that the Central government would continue to support technological advancements and innovations in the clean energy sector.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, drew the attention of industry experts and other stakeholders towards the state’s substantial potential in solar, wind, battery storage, and pumped storage projects.

He reaffirmed Odisha’s commitment to working in close collaboration with the Central Government to meet India’s renewable energy targets.

Notably, the Chintan Shivir aims to provide a platform for industry leaders, financial institutions, industrialists, CEOs, and key officials from Central and state governments to deliberate on the emerging challenges and opportunities in the renewable energy sector through thematic sessions and collaborative discussions.

