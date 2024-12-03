Pooja Hegde wraps up ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ first schedule

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde has wrapped up the first schedule of David Dhawan’s tentatively titled “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai”, a romantic entertainer, starring Varun Dhawan.

The film, expected to release in 2025, is said to feature Pooja in a glamorous role amidst a fresh and hilarious storyline. The actress has been juggling her time between Mumbai and Chennai, simultaneously shooting for Thalapathy 69, where she stars opposite Thalapathy Vijay.

A source confirmed: “It’s been a whirlwind schedule for Pooja as she shuttles between cities, ensuring that every project gets her best.”

“Her commitment and energy are truly commendable. She has wrapped her first schedule of the film and will be shooting abroad for a month early next year for the next schedule.”

Pooja has an exciting lineup for 2025. She will kick off the year with “Deva” opposite Shahid Kapoor. Following that, she will be seen in an intense role in “Suriya 44”, where she stars opposite Suriya. Adding to that she has “Thalapathy 69”, which is reportedly Thalapathy Vijay's final film.

Last month, Pooja shared a glimpse of ‘Thalapathy 69’ shoot in Chennai

She took to her Instagram story to share a view of Chennai, where the team is shooting.

The actress captioned the post, “Chennai Mornings Day 16,” revealing that her day started early at 6:30 a.m., along with the hashtag #T69.

Scheduled for release in October 2025 across multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, “Thalapathy 69” is set to be a monumental tribute to Vijay's legacy. The movie will be directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions.

The film commenced with a traditional puja ceremony on October 4.

The makers shared pictures of the cast and crew, captioning, “Pictures layum seri adha paathutu iruka unga face layum seri Happy Smiles irukunu we know #Thalapathy69Poojai stills SET 1 idhoo. Updates inum mudiyala.. SET 2 incoming” (Translation: "I know there are happy smiles by adding pictures and looking at your boss. Updates are still not complete... Set 2 Incoming").

The event gathered a remarkable ensemble of cast and crew, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde. Thalapathy 69 also stars filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon, National Award-winning actress Priyamani, veteran actor Prakash Raj, and ‘Premalu’ fame actor Mamitha Baiju.

Pooja was last seen in Farhad Samji’s “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," alongside Salman Khan.

