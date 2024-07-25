PM Modi to visit Kargil War Memorial on July 26

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will visit the Kargil War Memorial on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers of the 1999 India-Pakistan conflict.

Taking to X on Thursday, PM Modi wrote: "Tomorrow, 26th July, is a very special day for every Indian. We will mark the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a day to pay homage to all those who protect our nation. I will visit the Kargil War Memorial and pay tributes to our brave heroes."

PM Modi further said that "the work will also commence for the Shinkun La Tunnel Project".

"This project is important to improve connectivity to Leh, especially during bad weather," the Prime Minister said.

Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1 km long Twin-Tube tunnel which will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road to provide all weather connectivity to Leh. Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world.

Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of our armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh, an official said.

The Kargil War Memorial was built by the Indian Army at Dras in Kargil district of Ladakh.

It commemorates the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.

